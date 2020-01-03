Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VIVO. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

In other Meridian Bioscience news, CEO John P. Kenny purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.73 per share, with a total value of $154,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 198,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,533,044.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Phillips purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.06 per share, for a total transaction of $80,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,257.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 113.7% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the second quarter worth about $138,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the second quarter worth about $141,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the second quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the second quarter worth about $158,000. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VIVO opened at $9.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.10. Meridian Bioscience has a 52-week low of $7.63 and a 52-week high of $17.71. The firm has a market cap of $411.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $50.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meridian Bioscience will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

