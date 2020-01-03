Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRSN. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th.

Shares of MRSN stock opened at $5.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.07. The company has a quick ratio of 5.12, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.15. Mersana Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $7.65.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 79.49% and a negative return on equity of 41.14%. Analysts anticipate that Mersana Therapeutics will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRSN. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $8,440,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 166.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,390,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,618 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 26.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,903,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,709,000 after purchasing an additional 403,011 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $676,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 136.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 160,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

