Metadium (META) Trading Down 6.7% Over Last Week

Metadium (CURRENCY:META) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. During the last seven days, Metadium has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. Metadium has a total market cap of $4.86 million and $142,871.00 worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metadium token can now be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges including Coinsuper, Kucoin, Bilaxy and Bytex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Metadium Token Profile

Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,245,430,304 tokens. The official website for Metadium is www.metadium.com. The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Metadium is medium.com/metadium.

Buying and Selling Metadium

Metadium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Hotbit, Bytex, Kucoin and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metadium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metadium using one of the exchanges listed above.

