Metal Price Down 9.1% Over Last 7 Days (MTL)

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Metal has a total market capitalization of $12.79 million and $3.00 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Metal has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. One Metal token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00003070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Livecoin, Tidex and OKEx.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Metal alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013733 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00186303 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.39 or 0.01402233 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000613 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00017570 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024734 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00121128 BTC.

About Metal

Metal uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,083,821 tokens. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay.

Buying and Selling Metal

Metal can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Binance, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Upbit, Livecoin, OKEx, Tidex, IDEX, Huobi and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

