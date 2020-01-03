MetaMorph (METM) Price Hits $0.0009

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. In the last seven days, MetaMorph has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. MetaMorph has a total market cap of $139,950.00 and approximately $18,014.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetaMorph token can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN, BiteBTC, BitMart and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MetaMorph alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00038682 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $433.62 or 0.05938166 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00030074 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002293 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00036100 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000296 BTC.

About MetaMorph

MetaMorph (CRYPTO:METM) is a token. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. MetaMorph’s total supply is 179,949,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,291,489 tokens. MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for MetaMorph is medium.com/@metamorphpro. MetaMorph’s official website is metamorph.pro.

Buying and Selling MetaMorph

MetaMorph can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Mercatox, BiteBTC, IDEX and BitMart. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMorph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetaMorph using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MetaMorph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetaMorph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.