Metaverse ETP Price Down 1.8% Over Last Week (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 3rd. In the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Metaverse ETP has a market capitalization of $28.75 million and $748,549.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00005090 BTC on exchanges including Bitfinex, CoinBene, QBTC and RightBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $132.73 or 0.01817652 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00062287 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013749 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005467 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 49.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Profile

Metaverse ETP (CRYPTO:ETP) is a coin. Its launch date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 77,316,326 coins and its circulating supply is 77,316,221 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org. The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

Metaverse ETP can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, Bit-Z, QBTC, HitBTC, RightBTC, Coinsuper, CoinBene and TOPBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

