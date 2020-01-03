Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Given Consensus Rating of “Sell” by Brokerages

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Sell” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $736.25.

MTD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $790.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $845.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $680.00 to $670.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $680.00 to $640.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of MTD stock traded down $14.66 on Friday, hitting $790.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Mettler-Toledo International has a fifty-two week low of $500.74 and a fifty-two week high of $873.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $754.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $737.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.35.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.06. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 105.34%. The business had revenue of $753.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.12 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International will post 22.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.50, for a total transaction of $71,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,895. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Heidingsfelder sold 4,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.82, for a total transaction of $3,138,270.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,799 shares of company stock worth $23,772,284 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,773,530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,329,765,000 after acquiring an additional 34,044 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,858,924 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,561,497,000 after acquiring an additional 128,157 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 365,142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $306,720,000 after acquiring an additional 6,332 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 350,784 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $294,658,000 after buying an additional 10,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 39.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 160,371 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $133,663,000 after buying an additional 45,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

