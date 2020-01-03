MIB Coin (MIB) 24 Hour Volume Tops $6,290.00

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 3rd. Over the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. MIB Coin has a market cap of $206,441.00 and approximately $6,290.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MIB Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, IDCM and Coinsuper.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Grin (GRIN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00012757 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000645 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003227 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00001194 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00001399 BTC.

About MIB Coin

MIB Coin (CRYPTO:MIB) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2018. MIB Coin’s total supply is 348,802,279 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,500,351 tokens. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io.

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

MIB Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDCM and Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

