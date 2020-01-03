Michael Cooper Acquires 64,300 Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Stock

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Director Michael Cooper bought 64,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$30.82 per share, with a total value of C$1,981,732.43. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,555,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$356,126,317.14.

Michael Cooper also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 23rd, Michael Cooper bought 89,600 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$30.80 per share, with a total value of C$2,759,904.00.

On Friday, December 20th, Michael Cooper bought 83,264 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$30.84 per share, with a total value of C$2,567,761.84.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Michael Cooper bought 15,800 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$30.42 per share, with a total value of C$480,636.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Michael Cooper bought 26,600 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$30.27 per share, with a total value of C$805,139.44.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Michael Cooper bought 51,000 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$30.90 per share, with a total value of C$1,575,869.40.

On Monday, December 9th, Michael Cooper bought 15,900 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$30.89 per share, with a total value of C$491,158.95.

On Thursday, December 5th, Michael Cooper bought 9,300 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$30.72 per share, with a total value of C$285,741.57.

On Monday, December 2nd, Michael Cooper bought 199,200 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$30.47 per share, with a total value of C$6,069,106.08.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Michael Cooper bought 14,600 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$30.08 per share, with a total value of C$439,168.00.

On Monday, November 25th, Michael Cooper bought 70,900 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$29.90 per share, with a total value of C$2,119,910.00.

D.UN traded up C$0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$31.34. The company had a trading volume of 78,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,381. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 52 week low of C$21.89 and a 52 week high of C$31.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$30.49 and its 200 day moving average price is C$27.55.

D.UN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$30.50 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$29.42.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

