Michael Halstead Sells 7,807 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) Stock

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) EVP Michael Halstead sold 7,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total value of $253,181.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,375.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

ITCI stock traded down $1.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.17. 2,039,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,369,450. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $43.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 7.77 and a current ratio of 7.77.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.17. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 175.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 147,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 93,712 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the third quarter worth about $264,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 58.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 112,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 41,393 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the third quarter worth about $4,182,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 6.2% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 146,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $34.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. BidaskClub raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $27.00 price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.19.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

