Michael Morrissey Sells 25,000 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) CEO Michael Morrissey sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $437,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of EXEL stock traded down $0.65 on Friday, hitting $17.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,316,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,641,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.89 and a quick ratio of 6.80. Exelixis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.02 and a fifty-two week high of $25.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.74.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $271.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.17 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 64.05% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Exelixis by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 283,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,010,000 after acquiring an additional 8,551 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Exelixis by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 28,681 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Exelixis during the 3rd quarter worth $185,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Exelixis by 174.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 305,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,408,000 after acquiring an additional 194,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Exelixis during the 3rd quarter worth $1,804,000. 77.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Exelixis from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. TheStreet lowered Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Exelixis from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

