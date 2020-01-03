MicroBitcoin (MBC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $4,457.00

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. In the last seven days, MicroBitcoin has traded up 17.3% against the U.S. dollar. One MicroBitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, BiteBTC and STEX. MicroBitcoin has a market cap of $11.43 million and $4,457.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005713 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC.

MicroBitcoin Profile

MicroBitcoin (MBC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 27th, 2017. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 188,777,000,000 coins. The official website for MicroBitcoin is microbitcoin.org. MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg. The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MicroBitcoin Coin Trading

MicroBitcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, STEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MicroBitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MicroBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

