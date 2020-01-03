Micromines (MICRO) Trading Up 92% Over Last 7 Days

Micromines (CURRENCY:MICRO) traded up 39.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One Micromines token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy, Crex24 and Mercatox. Micromines has a total market capitalization of $16,073.00 and approximately $1,624.00 worth of Micromines was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Micromines has traded 92% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Micromines alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013662 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00186256 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.62 or 0.01438288 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000608 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024582 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00120615 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Micromines Token Profile

Micromines’ total supply is 18,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,999,887,606 tokens. The official message board for Micromines is medium.com/@micromines. The official website for Micromines is micromines.co. Micromines’ official Twitter account is @Microminestoken.

Buying and Selling Micromines

Micromines can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Crex24, Bilaxy and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Micromines directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Micromines should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Micromines using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Micromines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Micromines and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.