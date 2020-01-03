Micromines Trading 90.7% Higher This Week (MICRO)

Micromines (CURRENCY:MICRO) traded 41.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. One Micromines token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit, Crex24 and Mercatox. During the last seven days, Micromines has traded 90.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Micromines has a market capitalization of $14,764.00 and $1,484.00 worth of Micromines was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013615 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00186645 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $99.43 or 0.01353246 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000617 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024693 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00120900 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Micromines

Micromines’ total supply is 18,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,999,887,606 tokens. The official message board for Micromines is medium.com/@micromines. Micromines’ official Twitter account is @Microminestoken. Micromines’ official website is micromines.co.

Buying and Selling Micromines

Micromines can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Mercatox, Bilaxy and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Micromines directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Micromines should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Micromines using one of the exchanges listed above.

