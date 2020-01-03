Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.57.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MU. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Longbow Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Cascend Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

In related news, Director Patrick J. Byrne sold 23,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total transaction of $1,006,633.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,229,166.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,368 shares in the company, valued at $8,160,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,516,430 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 115.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 794 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $55.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.67. The stock has a market cap of $61.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.96. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $30.86 and a fifty-two week high of $56.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

