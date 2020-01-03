Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Private Asset Management Inc.

Private Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 105,550 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 7,022 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 2.7% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $16,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom International Investors LLC DE raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 1,042,490 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $139,652,000 after buying an additional 203,715 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 51,337 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,137,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 86,948 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,088,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 3,568 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 65,133 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,055,000 after buying an additional 16,741 shares during the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.59.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 13,074 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $1,843,434.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 611,855 shares in the company, valued at $86,271,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,919 shares of company stock valued at $9,817,790 in the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSFT opened at $160.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,225.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.92. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $97.20 and a 12 month high of $160.73.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $33.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.24 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.14% and a net margin of 31.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

Microsoft declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 18th that permits the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to repurchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

