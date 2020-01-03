MidasProtocol (MAS) Price Hits $0.0020 on Major Exchanges

MidasProtocol (CURRENCY:MAS) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One MidasProtocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network and IDEX. Over the last seven days, MidasProtocol has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. MidasProtocol has a total market capitalization of $649,604.00 and approximately $35,209.00 worth of MidasProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013662 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00186256 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $105.62 or 0.01438288 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000608 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024582 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00120615 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MidasProtocol Profile

MidasProtocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 324,500,000 tokens. MidasProtocol’s official Twitter account is @MidasProtocol. The official website for MidasProtocol is midasprotocol.io.

MidasProtocol Token Trading

MidasProtocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kyber Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MidasProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MidasProtocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MidasProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

