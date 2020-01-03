MidasProtocol (MAS) Price Hits $0.0020

MidasProtocol (CURRENCY:MAS) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. MidasProtocol has a market cap of $647,970.00 and approximately $35,366.00 worth of MidasProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MidasProtocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Kyber Network. In the last week, MidasProtocol has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013639 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00186566 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $99.23 or 0.01351528 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000607 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024599 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00120937 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About MidasProtocol

MidasProtocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 324,500,000 tokens. The official website for MidasProtocol is midasprotocol.io. MidasProtocol’s official Twitter account is @MidasProtocol.

MidasProtocol Token Trading

MidasProtocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kyber Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MidasProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MidasProtocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MidasProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

