MILLER HOWARD/COM (NYSE:HIE) Announces $0.12 Monthly Dividend

MILLER HOWARD/COM (NYSE:HIE) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.116 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th.

NYSE HIE traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.25. 92,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,805. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.21. MILLER HOWARD/COM has a 1 year low of $9.98 and a 1 year high of $12.35.

About MILLER HOWARD/COM

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

