MILLER HOWARD/COM to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:HIE)

MILLER HOWARD/COM (NYSE:HIE) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.116 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd.

MILLER HOWARD/COM stock opened at $11.29 on Friday. MILLER HOWARD/COM has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.21.

About MILLER HOWARD/COM

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

