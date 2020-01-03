Millicom International Cellular SA (NASDAQ:TIGO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Millicom International Cellular SA (NASDAQ:TIGO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.00.

TIGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Millicom International Cellular from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th.

Shares of Millicom International Cellular stock opened at $48.63 on Friday. Millicom International Cellular has a 1 year low of $40.83 and a 1 year high of $74.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 167.69 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.56.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($1.09). Millicom International Cellular had a negative net margin of 3.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Millicom International Cellular will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the second quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Millicom International Cellular by 224.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Millicom International Cellular by 195.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in Millicom International Cellular by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 717.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 8,480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

