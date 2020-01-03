Mincoin (MNC) Trading Up 9.5% This Week

Mincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 3rd. Mincoin has a market cap of $116,926.00 and $6.00 worth of Mincoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mincoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0191 or 0.00000260 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mincoin has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mincoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.07 or 0.00573546 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011539 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000048 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00010868 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000233 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Mincoin Profile

Mincoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2013. Mincoin’s total supply is 6,128,471 coins. The Reddit community for Mincoin is /r/MinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Mincoin is www.mincoinforum.com. Mincoin’s official Twitter account is @mincoinus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mincoin’s official website is www.mincoin.us.

Mincoin Coin Trading

Mincoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mincoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mincoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mincoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mincoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mincoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.