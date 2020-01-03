Mindexcoin Hits Market Cap of $355,916.00 (MIC)

Mindexcoin (CURRENCY:MIC) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. During the last week, Mindexcoin has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. One Mindexcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Token Store, LATOKEN and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Mindexcoin has a total market cap of $355,916.00 and $2,221.00 worth of Mindexcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013662 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00186256 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $105.62 or 0.01438288 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000608 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024582 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00120615 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Mindexcoin

Mindexcoin’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Mindexcoin’s total supply is 1,548,595,545 tokens and its circulating supply is 683,595,545 tokens. Mindexcoin’s official Twitter account is @mindexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Mindexcoin is medium.com/mindexcoin. Mindexcoin’s official website is mindexcoin.com.

Mindexcoin Token Trading

Mindexcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Token Store, Mercatox and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mindexcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mindexcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mindexcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

