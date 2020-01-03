Mindexcoin (MIC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2,148.00

Mindexcoin (CURRENCY:MIC) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. Over the last seven days, Mindexcoin has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mindexcoin has a total market capitalization of $345,973.00 and $2,148.00 worth of Mindexcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mindexcoin token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), LATOKEN, Mercatox and Token Store.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013668 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00186605 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.21 or 0.01352736 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000612 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024672 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00120840 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Mindexcoin Profile

Mindexcoin’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. Mindexcoin’s total supply is 1,548,595,545 tokens and its circulating supply is 683,595,545 tokens. Mindexcoin’s official Twitter account is @mindexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Mindexcoin is medium.com/mindexcoin. The official website for Mindexcoin is mindexcoin.com.

Mindexcoin Token Trading

Mindexcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), LATOKEN, Token Store and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mindexcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mindexcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mindexcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

