MINDOL Reaches One Day Volume of $1.89 Million (MIN)

MINDOL (CURRENCY:MIN) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. MINDOL has a market capitalization of $454.90 million and approximately $1.89 million worth of MINDOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MINDOL has traded down 13.4% against the dollar. One MINDOL token can currently be bought for about $2.67 or 0.00036572 BTC on exchanges including Coinsuper, CoinTiger and Coineal.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.49 or 0.00595370 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005193 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 265.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001598 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000058 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00001132 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MINDOL Token Profile

MINDOL is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 5th, 2014. MINDOL’s total supply is 240,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,295,785 tokens. MINDOL’s official Twitter account is @Minerals_dev. The official website for MINDOL is mindol.net.

MINDOL Token Trading

MINDOL can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, CoinTiger and Coineal. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MINDOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MINDOL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MINDOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

