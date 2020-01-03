MineBee 24 Hour Volume Hits $732,075.00 (MB)

MineBee (CURRENCY:MB) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. In the last week, MineBee has traded up 5% against the US dollar. MineBee has a total market cap of $47.81 million and approximately $732,075.00 worth of MineBee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MineBee token can currently be bought for $0.0261 or 0.00000358 BTC on major exchanges including ProBit Exchange and Hanbitco.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013678 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00187000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $98.82 or 0.01353543 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000607 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024637 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00120873 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MineBee Token Profile

MineBee’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,830,117,455 tokens. MineBee’s official website is minebee.io. The official message board for MineBee is medium.com/minebee. MineBee’s official Twitter account is @

.

MineBee Token Trading

MineBee can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange and Hanbitco. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MineBee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MineBee should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MineBee using one of the exchanges listed above.

