Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.33.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Minerva Neurosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. William Blair assumed coverage on Minerva Neurosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Minerva Neurosciences from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

In other Minerva Neurosciences news, CFO Geoff Race sold 5,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $41,364.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 210,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,497,177. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 12,519 shares of company stock worth $88,885 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NERV. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the second quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the third quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NERV opened at $7.64 on Friday. Minerva Neurosciences has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $8.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.66.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Minerva Neurosciences will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia.

