MinexCoin (MNX) Trading Down 2% Over Last 7 Days

MinexCoin (CURRENCY:MNX) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 3rd. During the last week, MinexCoin has traded down 2% against the US dollar. One MinexCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0437 or 0.00000592 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Livecoin, Exmo and CoinExchange. MinexCoin has a total market cap of $266,986.00 and approximately $45,369.00 worth of MinexCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013693 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00187950 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.35 or 0.01405377 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000619 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00038486 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024458 BTC.

999 (999) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00039122 BTC.

MinexCoin Profile

MinexCoin (MNX) is a coin. It launched on March 29th, 2017. MinexCoin’s total supply is 6,514,318 coins and its circulating supply is 6,111,157 coins. MinexCoin’s official Twitter account is @minexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MinexCoin is /r/Minexcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MinexCoin is minexcoin.com.

Buying and Selling MinexCoin

MinexCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exmo, HitBTC, Livecoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinexCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MinexCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MinexCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

