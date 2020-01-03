Mirai (MRI) Trading 16.9% Lower This Week

Mirai (CURRENCY:MRI) traded down 14.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. One Mirai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Sistemkoin. Over the last seven days, Mirai has traded down 16.9% against the US dollar. Mirai has a market capitalization of $2,104.00 and approximately $381.00 worth of Mirai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.99 or 0.00476002 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005949 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000258 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001378 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000085 BTC.

About Mirai

Mirai (MRI) is a coin. Mirai’s total supply is 3,442,977 coins and its circulating supply is 3,432,003 coins. The official website for Mirai is www.mirai.rocks. Mirai’s official Twitter account is @CoinMirai.

Buying and Selling Mirai

Mirai can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Trade Satoshi, Crex24 and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

