Mithril Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.31 Million (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One Mithril token can now be bought for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, FCoin, Ethfinex and HitBTC. Mithril has a market capitalization of $5.31 million and $438,265.00 worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mithril has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mithril alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007200 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00008561 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001563 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 37.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Mithril Profile

Mithril uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 721,000,000 tokens. The official website for Mithril is mith.io. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken.

Mithril Token Trading

Mithril can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Bithumb, LBank, BitForex, HitBTC, FCoin, DigiFinex, ZB.COM, CoinExchange, Gate.io and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mithril Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mithril and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.