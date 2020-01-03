Mithril Ore (MORE) Trading 5.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Mithril Ore (CURRENCY:MORE) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. One Mithril Ore token can currently be purchased for approximately $12.09 or 0.00163515 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Mithril Ore has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mithril Ore has a total market capitalization of $156,389.00 and $507.00 worth of Mithril Ore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006221 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00048545 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.51 or 0.00332088 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013521 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002927 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00014352 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00010232 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Mithril Ore is a token. Mithril Ore’s total supply is 500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,935 tokens. The official website for Mithril Ore is www.mithrilore.io. Mithril Ore’s official Twitter account is @MithrilOre and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mithril Ore is /r/MithrilOre and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Mithril Ore can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril Ore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril Ore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mithril Ore using one of the exchanges listed above.

