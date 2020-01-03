Mizuho Downgrades Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) to Neutral

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $79.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $98.00. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential downside of 8.11% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Incyte from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.14.

Incyte stock opened at $85.97 on Thursday. Incyte has a 12-month low of $64.40 and a 12-month high of $96.79. The stock has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.84, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.27. Incyte had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of $551.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Incyte’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Incyte will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul Trower sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,327,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,923,318.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,528,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 131,436 shares of company stock valued at $11,391,310. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,441,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,651,720,000 after purchasing an additional 306,066 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,129,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $603,447,000 after purchasing an additional 66,797 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 76.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,210,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $442,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252,891 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 3,415.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,212,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,784 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 6.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,150,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $182,728,000 after purchasing an additional 135,914 shares during the period. 90.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

