MOAC Achieves Market Cap of $14.99 Million (MOAC)

MOAC (CURRENCY:MOAC) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. MOAC has a market cap of $14.99 million and approximately $9,858.00 worth of MOAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MOAC coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00003268 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $50.98, $13.77, $24.43 and $7.50. During the last seven days, MOAC has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Grin (GRIN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00012742 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00001200 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00001399 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MOAC Coin Profile

MOAC (CRYPTO:MOAC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2018. MOAC’s total supply is 151,205,864 coins and its circulating supply is 62,463,334 coins. MOAC’s official Twitter account is @moac_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MOAC is moac.io. MOAC’s official message board is medium.com/@moac_io. The Reddit community for MOAC is /r/MOAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MOAC Coin Trading

MOAC can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.68, $5.60, $20.33, $33.94, $51.55, $7.50, $13.77, $10.39, $24.43, $50.98, $18.94 and $32.15. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MOAC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MOAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

