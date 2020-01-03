MOAC Price Tops $0.25 on Major Exchanges (MOAC)

MOAC (CURRENCY:MOAC) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 3rd. Over the last seven days, MOAC has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One MOAC coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00003362 BTC on major exchanges including $13.77, $32.15, $24.43 and $33.94. MOAC has a market capitalization of $15.41 million and approximately $12,403.00 worth of MOAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Grin (GRIN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00012828 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00001250 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00001399 BTC.

MOAC Coin Profile

MOAC uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2018. MOAC’s total supply is 151,205,864 coins and its circulating supply is 62,463,334 coins. MOAC’s official message board is medium.com/@moac_io. The Reddit community for MOAC is /r/MOAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MOAC is moac.io. MOAC’s official Twitter account is @moac_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MOAC Coin Trading

MOAC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $51.55, $13.77, $32.15, $7.50, $24.43, $24.68, $50.98, $20.33, $33.94, $18.94, $10.39 and $5.60. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MOAC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MOAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

