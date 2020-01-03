Mobius Market Cap Hits $2.40 Million (MOBI)

Mobius (CURRENCY:MOBI) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One Mobius token can now be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges including GOPAX, OTCBTC, Kucoin and Gate.io. Mobius has a market capitalization of $2.40 million and $195.00 worth of Mobius was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mobius has traded up 8.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013665 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00185843 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $102.76 or 0.01401141 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000607 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024686 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00121299 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Mobius

Mobius launched on August 2nd, 2017. Mobius’ total supply is 888,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 515,082,884 tokens. The official website for Mobius is mobius.network. The Reddit community for Mobius is /r/MobiusNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mobius’ official message board is medium.com/mobius-network. Mobius’ official Twitter account is @mobius_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mobius Token Trading

Mobius can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, GOPAX, Kucoin, Stellarport, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, BitMart and OTCBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mobius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mobius should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mobius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

