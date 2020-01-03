Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.53.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $35.00 target price on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

In other Momenta Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 2,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $40,604.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,551 shares in the company, valued at $228,900.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony M. Manning sold 6,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $88,027.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,603 shares in the company, valued at $284,939.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,262 shares of company stock worth $2,862,158 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 572,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,130,000 after purchasing an additional 14,274 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 71,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 6,169 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1,147.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,581,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374,229 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 145,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 22,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $1,182,000. 96.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MNTA opened at $19.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 2.11. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $20.94.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $6.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 million. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 361.66% and a negative return on equity of 59.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.65) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Momenta Pharmaceuticals will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

