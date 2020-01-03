MonaCoin (MONA) Market Capitalization Tops $50.93 Million

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. During the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. One MonaCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.77 or 0.00010532 BTC on major exchanges including QBTC, Fisco, Upbit and Livecoin. MonaCoin has a market capitalization of $50.93 million and $721,240.00 worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,352.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $133.52 or 0.01813872 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $220.15 or 0.02992525 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.07 or 0.00571813 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.04 or 0.00680147 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011551 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00062044 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00023756 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013672 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About MonaCoin

MonaCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

MonaCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Zaif, CryptoBridge, Bitbank, Bleutrade, Livecoin, Upbit, Bittrex, QBTC and Fisco. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

