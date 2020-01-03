Monarch Achieves Market Cap of $87,969.00 (MT)

Monarch (CURRENCY:MT) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 3rd. Monarch has a market capitalization of $87,969.00 and approximately $30,357.00 worth of Monarch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monarch token can now be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and LATOKEN. During the last week, Monarch has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013653 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00186158 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.26 or 0.01353149 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000608 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024654 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00120722 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Monarch Profile

Monarch launched on May 18th, 2016. Monarch’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,691,709 tokens. The Reddit community for Monarch is /r/MonarchToken. Monarch’s official Twitter account is @MyceliumCom. Monarch’s official website is monarchwallet.com.

Buying and Selling Monarch

Monarch can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monarch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monarch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monarch using one of the exchanges listed above.

