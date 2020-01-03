Monarch (MT) Market Cap Reaches $90,325.00

Monarch (CURRENCY:MT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. In the last seven days, Monarch has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. Monarch has a total market cap of $90,325.00 and approximately $75,263.00 worth of Monarch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monarch token can now be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Monarch

Monarch’s launch date was May 18th, 2016. Monarch’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,691,709 tokens. Monarch’s official website is monarchwallet.com. Monarch’s official Twitter account is @MyceliumCom. The Reddit community for Monarch is /r/MonarchToken.

Monarch Token Trading

Monarch can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monarch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monarch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monarch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

