Monero Classic (XMC) Trading 11.9% Lower Over Last Week

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded down 13% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Monero Classic has a market capitalization of $4.23 million and approximately $1,403.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero Classic coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00003234 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, HitBTC and Gate.io. During the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero Classic Coin Profile

XMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 17,726,250 coins. The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic.

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

Monero Classic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Gate.io and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

