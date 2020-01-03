Monero Reaches Market Capitalization of $869.37 Million (XMR)

Monero (CURRENCY:XMR) traded 11% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One Monero coin can now be purchased for approximately $50.01 or 0.00677578 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including B2BX, Bitbns, Exmo and Bitfinex. Over the last seven days, Monero has traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar. Monero has a market capitalization of $869.37 million and $126.07 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003234 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002124 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001475 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Monero

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 17,383,834 coins. Monero’s official website is www.monero.cc. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ring Signature The Basics In cryptography, a ring signature is a type of digital signature that can be performed by any member of a group of users that each have keys. Therefore, a message signed with a ring signature is endorsed by someone in a particular group of people. One of the security properties of a ring signature is that it should be computationally infeasible to determine which of the group members' keys was used to produce the signature. For instance, a ring signature could be used to provide an anonymous signature from “a high-ranking White House official”, without revealing which official signed the message. Ring signatures are right for this application because the anonymity of a ring signature cannot be revoked, and because the group for a ring signature can be improvised (requires no prior setup). Application to Monero A ring signature makes use of your account keys and a number of public keys (also known as outputs) pulled from the blockchain using a triangular distribution method. Over the course of time, past outputs could be used multiple times to form possible signer participants. In a “ring” of possible signers, all ring members are equal and valid. There is no way an outside observer can tell which of the possible signers in a signature group belongs to your account. So, ring signatures ensure that transaction outputs are untraceable. Moreover, there are no fungibility issues with Monero given that every transaction output has plausible deniability (e.g. the network can not tell which outputs are spent or unspent). To read how Monero gives you privacy by default (unlinkability), see stealth addresses. “

Buying and Selling Monero

Monero can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbe, Liquid, OpenLedger DEX, Bitfinex, OKEx, SouthXchange, Livecoin, Nanex, Gate.io, Bithumb, DragonEX, Tux Exchange, Upbit, Exmo, Huobi, TradeOgre, Coinroom, Coinut, Poloniex, Trade Satoshi, Bitlish, Mercatox, HitBTC, Crex24, Waves Decentralized Exchange, LiteBit.eu, B2BX, Graviex, Binance, Instant Bitex, Exrates, CoinEx, Braziliex, Coindeal, Ovis, BTC Trade UA, Bitbns, Kraken, Cryptopia, Bisq, Bittrex, Cryptomate, BTC-Alpha, BitBay and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

