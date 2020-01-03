Monetha (MTH) Market Capitalization Reaches $3.73 Million

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Monetha has a total market cap of $3.73 million and $411,692.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monetha token can now be bought for $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, CoinExchange, HitBTC and Tidex. In the last week, Monetha has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monetha Token Profile

Monetha was first traded on August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 tokens. Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Monetha is medium.com/@monetha. The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monetha’s official website is www.monetha.io.

Buying and Selling Monetha

Monetha can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, CoinExchange, Binance, OKEx, Tidex, HitBTC and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monetha should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monetha using one of the exchanges listed above.

