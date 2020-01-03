Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC (LON:MONY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC (LON:MONY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 339.17 ($4.46).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on Moneysupermarket.Com Group from GBX 375 ($4.93) to GBX 365 ($4.80) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Moneysupermarket.Com Group to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 300 ($3.95) in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.60) price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.75) target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

Shares of MONY stock opened at GBX 335.30 ($4.41) on Friday. Moneysupermarket.Com Group has a 1-year low of GBX 267.90 ($3.52) and a 1-year high of GBX 419.80 ($5.52). The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 334.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 362.22.

About Moneysupermarket.Com Group

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates price and product comparison, and editorial based Websites in the United Kingdom. It operates in Insurance, Money, and Home Services segments. The company also provides financial intermediary services. Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC was founded in 1993 and is based in Chester, the United Kingdom.

