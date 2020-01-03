Monoeci Trading Down 68.8% Over Last Week (XMCC)

Monoeci (CURRENCY:XMCC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One Monoeci coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Monoeci has traded 68.8% lower against the dollar. Monoeci has a market capitalization of $5,413.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Monoeci was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00040236 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.69 or 0.00598348 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005199 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 267% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001600 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000060 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00001121 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Monoeci Profile

Monoeci (XMCC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 12th, 2017. Monoeci’s total supply is 8,194,328 coins. Monoeci’s official website is www.monacocoin.net. Monoeci’s official Twitter account is @MonacoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Monoeci

Monoeci can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monoeci directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monoeci should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monoeci using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

