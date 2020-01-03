Monolith Price Tops $0.22 on Major Exchanges (TKN)

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 3rd. Monolith has a market capitalization of $6.94 million and approximately $11,182.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monolith token can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00003008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Ethfinex, IDEX and Livecoin. Over the last seven days, Monolith has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00038682 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $433.62 or 0.05938166 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00030074 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002293 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00036100 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Monolith Token Profile

Monolith is a token. It was first traded on May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,594,387 tokens. Monolith’s official message board is medium.com/@Monolith. The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monolith’s official website is monolith.xyz. Monolith’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Monolith

Monolith can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Livecoin, HitBTC, Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monolith should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monolith using one of the exchanges listed above.

