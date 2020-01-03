Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $170.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MPWR. ValuEngine lowered shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Loop Capital set a $180.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director James C. Moyer sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.72, for a total transaction of $2,863,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 418,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,040,147.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $33,393.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,646 shares in the company, valued at $15,509,810.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,056 shares of company stock worth $17,475,348. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.9% during the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,186,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,128,000 after purchasing an additional 11,093 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $3,412,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $1,160,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter valued at $9,380,000. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MPWR opened at $180.01 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems has a 12 month low of $107.44 and a 12 month high of $183.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $169.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.10. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.32, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.62.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $168.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.00 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 16.93% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.95%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

