Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Earns Hold Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $228.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 5.68% from the stock’s current price.

MCO has been the topic of several other research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.82.

MCO stock opened at $241.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.23. Moody’s has a 12 month low of $135.92 and a 12 month high of $241.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 270.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Moody’s news, insider Robert Fauber sold 3,721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.26, for a total transaction of $804,703.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,724,549.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.08, for a total transaction of $2,017,076.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,683,312.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,013 shares of company stock worth $7,353,939. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

