Mooncoin (MOON) Price Up 213.7% This Week

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded up 226.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One Mooncoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mooncoin has traded up 213.7% against the US dollar. Mooncoin has a total market capitalization of $4.12 million and $12.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.20 or 0.00573889 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011609 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000048 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00010905 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000233 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

MOON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 28th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 226,360,108,511 coins. Mooncoin’s official website is www.mooncoin.eco. Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia. The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Mooncoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mooncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mooncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

