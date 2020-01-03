MorphoSys AG (ETR:MOR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

MorphoSys AG (ETR:MOR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €119.86 ($139.37).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MOR shares. Independent Research set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €145.00 ($168.60) price objective on MorphoSys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on MorphoSys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on MorphoSys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €114.00 ($132.56) target price on MorphoSys and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get MorphoSys alerts:

MOR stock opened at €123.80 ($143.95) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €117.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of €104.15. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.70. MorphoSys has a 12-month low of €79.70 ($92.67) and a 12-month high of €131.00 ($152.33). The company has a quick ratio of 7.63, a current ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.78.

About MorphoSys

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 115 drugs for various diseases, such as psoriasis, Alzheimer's diseases, haematological malignancies, solid tumors, hemophilia, multiple myeloma, metabolic diseases, inflamation, thrombosis, brittle bone syndrome, eye diseases, cancers, diabetic eye diseases, blood disorders, and asthma.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.