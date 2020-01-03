Moss Coin Hits Market Cap of $3.52 Million (MOC)

Moss Coin (CURRENCY:MOC) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 3rd. Moss Coin has a market cap of $3.52 million and approximately $20,497.00 worth of Moss Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moss Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000150 BTC on major exchanges including BCEX, GOPAX and Kyber Network. During the last seven days, Moss Coin has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Moss Coin Token Profile

Moss Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 321,390,132 tokens. Moss Coin’s official Twitter account is @theMossland. Moss Coin’s official website is moss.land. The official message board for Moss Coin is moss.land/blog.

Moss Coin Token Trading

Moss Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, BCEX and GOPAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moss Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moss Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moss Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

